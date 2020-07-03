Large indoor sports complexes struggling to rebound from pandemic

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield Sports Fusion in Chesterfield Valley had expected more people to show up when they opened their doors after the country restrictions relaxed.

But just three weeks later, that hasn’t happened.

The indoor complex lost all of its group customers when local camps decided not to transport campers anywhere this summer. Sports Fusion is relying solely on walk-in customers. They aren’t getting anywhere near the reduced capacity that is allowed. Now it is more expensive to be open than to shut down completely.

The PPP loan only covered one month of rent and the rest went to employee paychecks.

One sports park in Fenton has already shut down for good.

Now, Sports Fusion is faced with three months of rent and operating 70 percent below the revenue they were generating this time last year. Owners are hoping customers start to come out more to their facility and others around the St. Louis area.