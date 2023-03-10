FLORISSANT, Mo. – Ferguson-Florissant School District leaders had to fill in for 37 absent teachers on Thursday at McCluer High School.

This comes a day after a school board meeting Wednesday night where staff raised concerns about violence and drug use at the school.

A union representative said teachers have been hurt by unruly and disrespectful students.

The superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District, Dr. Joseph Davis, shared a message with families and staff on Thursday.

“We want to make you aware that we had 37 teachers absent today due to a combination of teachers out for conference attendance, illnesses, and other unforeseen absences,” Davis said.

He said district leaders immediately stepped in to help.

“Last night, when we saw the number of absences, the district took the proactive step of having district administrators,” Davis said. “As well as principals and staff members from other buildings, assist in providing classroom coverage and hallway supervision for the day. We had sufficient coverage for all classrooms without the need to double up classes.”

A spokesperson for the district had no further comment.