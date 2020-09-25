Large outpouring of support for Crown Candy Kitchen after call for help goes viral

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis love is almost as sweet as Crown Candy chocolate. On Wednesday, the wife of the owner of Crown Candy Kitchen posted a Facebook message saying they have not seen long lines out the doors during the pandemic.

Since then, the power of social media has had a big impact on the bottom-line at Crown Candy in Old North St. Louis.

The Facebook post got over a million views. Those long lines have returned; one line is for carryout, the other to wait for a table inside.

For the past three days, owner Andy Karandzieff estimates he’s served more than 3,000 people.

The pandemic has been tough on Crown Candy. They missed out on their biggest holiday sales at Easter, the summer has been slow with no Cardinals fans coming in before or after games. But for now, the customers are back; some waiting in line for more than an hour before they get served.

The popular menu item? The kitchen’s famous BLT sandwich.

“We’re frying three pots of bacon,” Karandzieff said. “All my employees are working, everybody’s hustling.”

It’s been a mix of loyal customers and first-time customers that responded to Karandzieff’s call for help. He hopes the momentum continues so he doesn’t lose out on the big candy sales for Christmas.

In the meantime, Karandzieff is grateful for the generous response of customers.

“I’m overwhelmed by how much support and how much love the St. Louis community is showing us. It’s just crazy,” he said.