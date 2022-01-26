2 officers shot in Ferguson; 3 people in custody

FERGUSON, Mo. – Two police officers were rushed to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Ferguson.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at W. Florissant Avenue and Northwind Estates Drive.

Caldwell said the officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection for an overnight homicide when they were shot.

Police have not yet indicated if anyone is in custody nor have they provided an update on the condition of the officers.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information with this story as it becomes available.