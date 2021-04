ST. LOUIS – One person is injured after a tree fell on their car in Forest Park Friday evening. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was over the scene.

The tree fell around 6 p.m. by the golf course near Skinker Blvd. in Forest Park.

Authorities say one adult was quickly taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will provide details as they become available.