ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A large box truck carrying 35,000 pounds of candy overturned while traveling on Interstate 44 Saturday morning.

According to Corporal Juston Wheetley, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just past I-270 and the Meramec River.

The two right lanes had to be blocked as state police and accident reconstruction investigated.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what kind of candy was being transported.