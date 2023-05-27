ST. LOUIS – Fire crews are responding to a large warehouse fire Saturday evening in St. Louis, just a little north of downtown.

(Photo courtesy: Mary Scott/FOX 2)

Large flames engulf what appears to be an abandoned warehouse near North Seventh and O’Fallon streets in the Columbus Square neighborhood, according to a tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time or if it has led to any injuries. The St. Louis Fire Department and other agencies are responding to the scene.

FOX 2 employees around Downtown St. Louis say they can see thick smoke from several miles away.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.