Largest music and film production facility in US being built in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The largest music and film production facility in the US is being built in Chesterfield.

Gateway Studios and Production Services will build its four-studio campus for $111 million on a 32-acre site just north of the Spirit of St. Louis Airport.

The site will include a 330,000-square-foot complex and have more than 100 highly skilled music and film manufacturing and production professionals. GSPS will be the place where live touring stages are designed, built, and manufactured.

They expect the site located at 900 Spirit of St. Louis Blvd. to be complete and operational by the first quarter of 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Gateway Studios and the music and film manufacturing industry to Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said.

When the campus is complete, there will be offices, conference and dressing rooms, on-site catering, sound stages, green screen studios, live streaming, and a full range of audio, lighting, and video manufacturing and production services.

“This is a great opportunity for St. Louis County to get a state-of-the-art facility in an industry that is not currently here,” Mark Harder, St. Louis County Councilman, District 7, said. “We are excited by the prospect of the economic impact this will have in Chesterfield and the surrounding communities.”

GSPS has worked with a long list of notable performers including Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Kenny Chesney, Drake, Aerosmith, and more.

The St. Louis County Council approved millions in tax incentives. The company will get the equivalent of a 50 percent abatement on property taxes over ten years. It will also receive sales tax exemptions on construction materials and personal property.