ST. LOUIS – One of the largest sportbike rides in the nation is back in St. Louis.

“The Ride of the Century” has returned. The event is sponsored by a St. Louis firm Streetfighterz Productions.

Participants can meet Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Off Track Saloon at 9 a.m. There will be food, drinks and giveaways, and “an unforgettable” ride, according to a Facebook event post.

Everyone is welcomed.

The Off Track Saloon is located at 7301 South Broadway.