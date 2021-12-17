Las Vegas’ sparkling purple arches contrast the one in St. Louis

LAS VEGAS – St. Louis is not the only city with a gateway arch. But, the ones in Las Vegas bear a striking resemblance to the one along the Mississippi River. They just sparkle more.

The “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign was destroyed after a truck crashed into it in 2016. The downtown sign was installed downtown in 2002 and should not be confused with the iconic sign that has been around since 1959.

Now, two 80-foot-tall arches hold a sign welcoming everyone to town. Construction on the $6.5 million project was completed in November 2020.

The arches support a new City of Las Vegas sign that crosses over Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues. There are over 13,000 lights that shine from the structures.

By contrast, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is the world’s largest at 623 feet tall and Missouri’s tallest accessible building. The stainless steel structure cost $13 million to build and was completed in 1965. It is internationally known as a symbol representing St. Louis and the United States. The arch in St. Louis will go dark every year to help birds migrate along the Mississippi River.