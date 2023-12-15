ST. LOUIS – Last call for artists! In celebration of its 120th anniversary, Grant’s Farm is looking for someone to design and paint a permanent mural that celebrates the legendary aspects of the St. Louis property.

The call for artists was announced earlier this year, but the deadline has arrived. The deadline for all mural design submissions is tonight at midnight.

The winner will receive $5,000 in cash. Grant’s Farm will also pay for all the materials necessary to install the mural.

Two runners-up will receive $1,000 in cash each. For more information about how you can submit your idea, click here.