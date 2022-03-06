Skiers, snowboarders enjoy last day of the season at Hidden Valley

People came out in droves on Sunday for the final day of the season at Hidden Valley Ski Resort.

The 2021-22 season at Hidden Valley has come to a close. And although they still had plenty of snow on the slopes, the recent warm temperatures meant the resort couldn’t make any new flakes.

But they invited people to have some fun on their final weekend.

One of those folks was John Fogle. He’s been coming to Hidden Valley to ski for 10 years.

“This is the last day, and everybody will be out here in a real party atmosphere. Some people will be skiing, some people will be partying,” he said. “Everybody brings food, little potpourri on the picnic tables, but it’s kind of the celebration of the end of the season.”

Hidden Valley was able to get about two months of skiing, snowboarding, and tubing in this year.

“It’s been a wonderful season. We’ve had our spring fling event last weekend, our train park rail jams, lots of events for pass-holders, and it’s been absolutely amazing,” said D.J. Koch, senior manager of mountain operations.

“The weather was a little bit of a challenge early in the season, but these guys are real aggressive about snow-making so they got down a good base,” said Fogle. “So even though the weather was inclement at a couple of different times, we were still out here skiing. And me and my buddies we’re not fair-weather skiers, we’ll come out and ski no matter what the weather is.”

For Fogle, who’s been skiing since he was eight, he’s happy to find a place to do what he enjoys, right here in Missouri.

“I grew up kind of at the border of Michigan – Indiana. So it’s been in my blood for a long time, but when I moved here 10 years ago, I couldn’t believe there’s a place to ski in Missouri. I was like, ‘Wow, this is great!’” said Fogle.

Koch said their next season should be in November or the middle of December.