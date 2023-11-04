ST. LOUIS – Attention to voters in Ward 5, precincts 14 and 18: If you intend to cast an absentee ballot for the upcoming November 7th special election, you have the option to vote in person today.

You can visit the Board of Election Commissioners, located at 300 N Tucker, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. today. However, please note that if you were planning to mail in your absentee ballot application, the deadline for that has already passed, so mailing it in is no longer an option. This pertains to the Gardenside subdivision Special Business District special election.

Monday is the final day for in-person absentee voting. Tuesday is, of course, Election Day. If you reside in that district, your vote will determine whether to renew and continue a tax on all real property in the district for the tax years 2023 through 2027. Don’t forget to bring your photo ID; it’s a requirement for voting.