Last day for absentee ballot drop-off ahead of Tuesday’s primaries

ST. LOUIS – Absentee voting is ending as poll workers are getting prepared for Tuesday’s primary.

Election officials in St. Louis say they’re seeing almost quadruple of the number of absentee voters for this election but they’re still projecting only about 25 percent voter turnout, which is pretty typical for a primary. But if you want to vote in person on election day, they’ll also have a curbside option.

St. Louis County election officials say they also have that option but ask that you come in and vote if you have the means. This election they’ll allow you to go to any of their polling places.

In St. Louis, city election officials say voters must vote at their designated polling place.

Polling locations ask that you wear a mask and socially distance.