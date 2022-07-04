ST. LOUIS – Tens of thousands have visited downtown over the past few days for Fair St. Louis. Monday is the final day of the event and it’ll be marked by an impressive fireworks display and concert from ‘90s hip-hop and R&B stars.

The fair moved from the grounds of the Gateway Arch to Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village this year. As a result, Fair St. Louis Chairman Tim Meers said the organization was able to try different things.

The final day of Fair St. Louis begins at noon. The Purina Incredible Dog Team has two shows, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; DJs and other musical acts will perform in Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village all afternoon and into the evening.

At 7 p.m., Color Me Badd, Coolio, Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, and Young MC take the stage as headlining act 90s House Party.

Sometime after 9:30 p.m., the city will turn its gaze to the riverfront for a dazzling fireworks show as the coup de grâce to the festivities.