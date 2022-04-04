ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is municipal election day in Missouri, but there will also be some action at the polls Monday.

St. Louis City and St. Louis County are allowing voters who meet certain requirements to cast an absentee ballot Monday. That is the last day for in-person absentee voting.

In St. Louis City, the only place to vote absentee in person is at the St. Louis City Board of Elections headquarters on Tucker. There are five places to vote absentee in-person Monday in St. Louis County. Absentee voting hours Monday are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There are several propositions on the ballot in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Multiple municipalities are also electing mayors. Light voter turnout is expected.

Gary Stoff, the city’s Republican director of elections, told the Post-Dispatch that St. Louis City is expecting a 20 percent turnout. St. Louis County is expecting general turnout to be about the same. Election officials in St. Charles and Jefferson counties are predicting up to about a 15 percent turnout.

Tuesday’s polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.