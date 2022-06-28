JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – One man recently went home with a $1 million scratchers prize in Jefferson County thanks to a last-minute change over which lottery tickets he wanted to purchase.

The winning ticket came from Cedar Hill Liquors in the 6700 block of Mall Drive. Missouri Lottery says the lucky winner was deciding exactly which tickets to buy. After initially asking for a $10 ticket, the winner instead wanted to switch to just getting $5.

Then, right before he planned to pay, he added on a few more $10 tickets. One of those ultimately led him to the $1 million prize, according to Missouri Lottery.

“I said, ‘Actually, I want one of the $10 ones,’ and he gave me [the winning ticket] back,” the winner told Missouri Lottery. “Then I scratched it off, and I saw that I won the $1 million. I was like, ‘Whoa!’”

The $10 ticket the clerk returned to the player turned out to be the second $1 million top-prize-winner in the Missouri Lottery’s “Stacks of Cash” game. The player discovered the prize when scratching the ticket later with the winning numbers.

According to Missouri Lottery, Jefferson County lottery players have won more than $38.9 in Missouri Lottery players in the last fiscal year.