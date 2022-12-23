ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Last-minute holiday shoppers are out in full force across the St. Louis region.

Stores, big and small, took in a wave of last minute shoppers Friday, braving the single-digit cold to check off everything on their list as we inch closer to Christmas Day.

“It’s been very cold. The temperate did warm up a little bit today. We were out here yesterday too, and it was just too cold,” said one shopper on Main Street.

Festive Main Street in St. Charles was flooded with customers. Some spent the night looking for last-minute items to deck the halls.

“Puppy store, and the paper store, and then the bookstore,” said shopper, Jessica Branam on her shopping priorities Friday.

Whether it be at the mall, shopping centers or individual shops, lots of people were shopping small.

“We came here early to buy the sweatshirt,” said one shopper at Golden Gems.

“Olive oils and balsamic vinegar, here and gifts for the kids, a little bit of jewelry,” said a couple shopping on Main Street in St. Charles.

“I’m done, totally done, checked everything off the list,” said shopper, Kelly Storey.

For many small businesses, customers are building up community spirit and sales.

“It’s just amazing to see how shoes can bring everyone together like that and bring families together and create excitement. We absolutely love being able to provide that atmosphere,” said Sanctioned Sneaker Collective Owner, Chase Callahan.

Creating smiles and memories with every purchase.