Last-minute shoppers enjoying smaller crowds and shorter lines

ST. PETERS, Mo. – It’s the Sunday before Christmas and on a normal year, shopping centers would be packed with last-minute shoppers.

The pandemic has forced a surge in online shopping this year which means fewer people are out and about.

As unusual as open parking lots seem around this time, last minute shoppers are taking advantage of the shorter lines and stocked stores. Shoppers say they didn’t have to wait a half hour for a parking spot or fight for the last toy on the shelf.

Instead, they say everyone seemed calm, cool, and collected as they patiently waited in shorter lines to enter stores with capacity limits to maintain social distancing and were pleased with their options to buy from.

For many, shopping for gifts this year may have seemed like a nightmare, but for last-minute shoppers willing to go out and about, it’s been a dream.