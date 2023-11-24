ST. LOUIS — At Bass Pro Shops in Saint Charles, it’s business as usual. Shoppers are camping out, filling carts, and taking advantage of the opportunity to shop for last-minute items.

Residents are filling rows and scrambling for last-minute Thanksgiving items, from cooking utensils for those planning to fry turkeys to hunters seeking last-minute gear.

Despite the decline of holiday hours and other nearby stores closing, Bass Pro Shops remain open, drawing people from all over the region. This last-minute shopping experience is more than just bows and bargains; it’s about continuing family traditions.

From a front-row seat with Santa to an atmosphere that makes fishing for deals much more bearable, shoppers share their favorite holiday activities. Even those manning the cash registers put in over eight hours to ensure everyone is taken care of before they head home to enjoy their Thanksgiving turkey.