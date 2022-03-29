ST. LOUIS — Candidates in Missouri wanting to be included in the August primary faced a Tuesday deadline to file their paperwork. The deadline came with a few surprises.

Jane Dueker, a local attorney and a vocal critic of the St. Louis County Executive, filed to run as a primary challenger to Dr. Sam Page.

Another surprise came from St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch. He will not be seeking reelection.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt has a new candidate. Registered nurse and Busch Beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine filed paperwork to get into the race, just as former state lawmaker Sen. Scott Sifton announced he’s getting out of the race. Marine veteran Lucas Kunce remains in the race.

On the Republican side of the race, there were no last-minute surprises. A total of 21 republican candidates have filed to run for office. The entire list is available on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

Voter turnout in the St. Louis area for an August primary has reached around 30% in the past. Voters can access more information from their own county’s website.

Election officials in St. Louis City hope to have a new system in place by August. The system would allow registered voters to cast their ballot at any of the city’s polling places.

“Say you worked downtown, but live in south St. louis like I do,” said St. Louis City Election Board director Ben Borgmeyer. “I could go over to the central library and vote.”

St. Louis County implemented the changes in 2022.

“It was an overwhelmingly positive reception we received from voters in St. Louis County and it’s made the election a little bit easier for us to administer,” said St. Louis County Board of Elections director Eric Fey.

For more information about St. Louis City elections, click here.

For more information about St. Louis County elections, click here.