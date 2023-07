ST. LOUIS — Two men put the final touches today on a new art project in Downtown St. Louis. Artist William Lachance and Painter Robert Fishbone will complete a new mural visible from the last Missouri exit on I-64. It’s 25 feet by 100 feet with more than 80 colors. It’s part of a downtown beautification project commissioned by greater St. Louis Inc.

