ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals fans are known for their loyalty. This season has put their devotion to the test. The team quickly slid into last place in April. Even though the Cardinals remain in last place, they headed into Thursday’s game having won eight out of their last 10 games.

“They’re getting their pitching under control, and the bats are going,” said Kreg Menning, a St. Louis Cardinals fan attending Thursday night’s game. “It’s a long season.”

Some fans still believe the team is a playoff contender and can go from last to first. Many fans remain positive.

“They keep fighting every night,” said Sterling Davis, a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. “They haven’t given up on themselves.”

“I’m definitely optimistic,” said Patrick McConnell, a St. Louis Cardinals fan attending Thursday’s game.

He said he believes the team has shown character by bouncing back after the dreadful start to the season.

The Cardinals entered Thursday night’s game 6.5 games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central Division and 5 games behind a Wild Card spot.

The Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Saturday’s game starts at 6:15 p.m.