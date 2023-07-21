ST. LOUIS — The removal of trauma services at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, as reported by the Post-Dispatch, will result in the area lacking a dedicated facility to address urgent, severe injuries like those caused by gunshots, stabbings, or car crashes. SSM Health, the organization responsible for this decision, has cited a low volume of such patients as the reason behind scaling back trauma services.

SSM Health has assured the community that they will work closely with local emergency services to facilitate a smooth transition during this change. Despite the discontinuation of trauma services, DePaul Hospital will retain its Level One designation for treating strokes and heart attacks, ensuring continued crucial care in those medical areas.