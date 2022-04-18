ST. PETERS, Mo. – It’s the third week of April and there’s yet another frost and freeze concern.

At Tom Mansfield Nursery in St. Peters, they’re once again prepping for the colder temperatures. St. Peters is technically in the frost advisory, but with temperatures forecast so close to freezing, it’s not worth taking a chance.

Daniel Lynch, head manager at Mansfield Nursery, says they are bringing their most tender plants inside into a more-heated area. They’ll be covering things up with a blanket to protect from frost conditions. For a freeze, they use a blanket with a piece of plastic over it to trap that ground heat.

Lynch says things that are most sensitive right now are your annual flowers and vegetation. And look out for freshly-planted plants with new growth and even heartier plants with new growth.

As with the past freezes, native plants will be just fine as they’ve already been through this before.

If you cover your plants with plastic, make sure the plastic is not touching the leaves. Lynch really recommends using a blanket or buckets for better protection.

Lynch said if they weren’t taking precautions tonight, he’d expect to see effects from this round of near or subfreezing temperatures.

“Some extreme damage. Especially with a lot of this has new fresh growth. That tends to be the most vulnerable and you can see not death but extreme damage to the leaves and things like that,” Lynch said. “Hydrangeas, of course, magnolias were some of the first to leaf out, so you’ll want to take care of those, our roses are starting to come into bloom as well. Anything that has a good, tender leaf and you can tell by feel, is something you’re going to want to watch out for.”

The average last frost is right around Tax Day, but many people wait until Mother’s Day to plant their gardens and that’s a great rule of thumb. If you did get a head start on those tomatoes and peppers, plus any tropicals you’ve already planted, those need to come inside where it’s warm.