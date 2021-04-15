Latest Victim: Woman fatally shot on I-70 in St. Louis; city plans to tackle gun violence head-on

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Crime is the top issue for St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones Thursday afternoon, she made some big announcements.

Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones announced former St. Louis Police Chief Dan Isom will serve as Interim Director of Public Safety.

Isom served with the St. Louis Police Department for nearly 25 years before his retirement in 2012. Isom was also a Co-Chair of the Police Community Force on the Ferguson Commission.

Retired St. Louis Police Sergeant Heather Taylor was named Senior Advisor to the Director of Public Safety. Jones chose Adam Layne to serve as the next City Treasurer. He was her Deputy Chief of Staff in the Treasurer’s office.

The City’s Administration will inherit a host of complex issues when they step into office next week.

One of the pressing issues is crime.

The most recent deadly shooting happened just before midnight. A woman was shot and killed along Interstate-70 in Old North St. Louis in the Westbound Lanes of 70 near Madison.

The investigation revealed someone fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle before fleeing. The woman died on the scene.

So far, police have not identified the victim or a motive. No suspects are in custody.

There have been at least four other shootings along I-70 in recent months.

In December, where police say three people were injured when someone opened fire on their car in downtown St. Louis. Two of the victims were hit by gunfire.

At a news conference Thursday, the new administration discussed its crime-fighting strategy.

There were 260 murders in St. Louis last year, but in 2021, there have already been 56 homicides which is ahead of last year’s pace.

Mayor-elect Jones said her administration will attack the problem of gun violence head-on.