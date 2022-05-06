SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Despite a wet start, art lovers flocked to Laumeier Sculpture Park for the 35th annual Art Fair that runs from May 6-8.

This is the fair’s first in-person event in three years due to COVID. The last two events were online.

“It’s just not the same as being in person and being around your neighbors and friends and family members and actually meeting the artist in person,” said Laumeir Sculpture Park executive director, Lauren Ross.

Several people came out to the park on Friday to enjoy the Mother’s Day weekend tradition.

“It’s our first time at the fair, and we’re just seeing all the local artists and seeing all the people from out of town and all the original art,” said first-time visitor Jillian Flesh.

“Everything’s super cool, and I wish I could have it all because it’s all unique in its own way,” said 9-year-old visitor Elena.

About 150 artists came from all over to show off their best works.

“I’m taking different species of woods, cutting them up into little pieces and then gluing them back together and turning them on a length and that allows me the opportunity to introduce different colors,” said Tim Niewiadomski, artist and owner of Studio by Ski Shades of Wood.

Usually, 15,000 people visit on a weekend. This year, attendance is expected to grow with excited visitors happy to be back.

“I’ve been at this show for probably about ten years at least, and there’s just a great response to my work here,” said painter Bruce Peeso.

Tickets are $10 for adults ten years old and up. The event will run until 8 p.m. on Saturday and until 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can find out more information here: https://www.laumeiersculpturepark.org/artfair