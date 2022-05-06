SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — The Laumeier Sculpture Park’s Annual Art Fair in Sunset Hills is back in-person after two years of hosting the fair online due to the pandemic.

Although it’s been cloudy, cool, and drizzly, the weather is expected to improve greatly Saturday and Sunday for this Mother’s Day weekend tradition.

This is the art fair’s 35th year, and 150 artists from around the country have gathered at the park. There will also be local food and drink vendors, hands-on activities and art projects for the kids, as well as favorite St. Louis bands playing all weekend long.

Typically, this art fair attracts over 15,000 people over the course of the weekend, but due to its in-person return after two years, organizers are expecting the crowds to be even bigger, potentially even breaking their record attendance.

This is the perfect Mother’s Day weekend activity for the entire family, but Sunday is usually the busiest day.

Event staff and artists are both thrilled to be back after a rough two years that has had a financial impact to both the sculpture park and the artist world.

“COVID has impacted the community in so many ways, and I think one of many is just been the sort of loneliness and isolation of not being able to gather,” said Lauren Ross, Executive Director of Laumeier Sculpture Park. “For Laumeier, also the past two years have been extremely difficult in terms of having financial challenges.”

“It’s been really tough for the artist world. People who make their living in the art world, people who do the art show circuit, have had a really hard time during COVID trying to make ends meet. So we’re all very happy and very lucky that we’re starting up again,” said artist Meri Ellen Taylor.