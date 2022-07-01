ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Laumeier Sculpture Park is in the running for America’s “Best Sculpture Park” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

People can vote for Laumeier Sculpture Park to get recognition through the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. A panel nominated 20 sculpture parks around the United States for recognition.

Laumeier Sculpture Park was founded in the 1970s in Sunset Hills. It’s considered to be one of the first dedicated sculpture parks in the US. The park features more than 70 large-scale works of outdoor sculpture, scattered amid the 105-acre area.

Alexander Liberman’s “The Way” and Tony Tasset’s “Eye” are two of the park’s most well-known sculptures. Entrance to the park is free and it’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. over summer.

Voting closes at 11 a.m. on July 4. USA TODAY will announce the winners of the competition on July 15. To vote in the “Best Sculpture Park” competition, click here.