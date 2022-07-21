ST. LOUIS – Ever wanted a career in tech but didn’t know where to get started?

There are courses you can take right here in St. Louis. LaunchCode St. Louis is offering courses to help you learn and get started on a path to a career in coding.

LaunchCode is now enrolling for three, free job-focused tech training courses – all courses are pathways to their paid apprenticeship programs. LaunchCode is preparing to open the doors of its newly-renovated, state-of-the-art tech learning center on Delmar Blvd.

Two courses are part-time, and one of their part-time courses is specifically focused on women and non-binary learners. One course is full-time, and it’s held in partnership with St. Louis Community College. It’s targeted toward young adults ages 18-24.

The organization said more people than ever are changing careers and there are hundreds of open tech jobs right here in St. Louis. They’ve launched more than 3,000 careers and have trained former teachers, musicians, and service industry workers, and helped them with their first job in tech without tuition or college debt.

You can apply here.