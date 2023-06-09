ST. LOUIS — Laura Simon is a FOX 2 reporter and weekend newscast anchor. A high school visit to a university started her journey in journalism. She worked for years in smaller cities before coming back home to St. Louis.

“It was such a truly serendipitous thing for this to all pan out right here in St. Louis, because this is where I wanted to end up,” said Simon. “I just felt very thankful that I was offered a job here it is everything I envision and more.”

“So here at Fox 2, I’m the weekend morning anchor and I cover general assignment reporting Monday through Wednesday on our weekday morning show and the medical minute reporter, which I’m really excited about. I’ve always been passionate about health and fitness and wellness,” said Simon.

Getting the spark

Simon’s career in journalism was sparked by a college visit in high school. She went to Ball State University and was able to see for herself how journalism school and a college newscast worked.

“In my junior year of high school, I decided to take a high school journalism class because I was thinking about my future and what I wanted to do with my career,” Simon said. “My advisor, Aaron Manful, he’s still there at Francis Howell North High School in St. Charles, and he really helped spark my interest.”

Simon ultimately chose Columbia College in Chicago, despite her initial preference for Mizzou. The school took part in a podcast program that they had just launched.

“This was before 2010, it was kind of cool that, we were part of their pilot program, which I think has now really evolved since my time there,” said Simon. “The classes helped me learn how to do things for both print, video, and audio. All the different multimedia aspects of journalism. High school helped pave the way for college. I graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism with a focus on television.”

As an intern in 2009, she was part of a team news project covering the International Olympic Committee, which strengthened her love for journalism. The IOC was deciding where the Olympics should be held, one of the locations suggested was Chicago. The IOC ultimately chose Rio de Janeiro as the host city for the 2016 Olympics. Simon helped prepare the team coverage event by assembling research binders.

Starting a career in broadcast news

After graduating from college, Simon worked at a Nextstar station in Joplin, Missouri, covering the EF 5 tornado recovery. She later joined a news station in Arkansas.

“I got some buzz from a station in Northwest Arkansas, Fort Smith. The news director there saw my reel, and he asked if I’d be interested in anchoring a weekend morning newscast. It was a two-hour show on Saturdays when I started there and a three-hour newscast on Sundays,” said Simon.

Simon worked as a weekend morning anchor in Arkansas for four years before she was promoted to weekday morning anchor in April 2018.

“Life kept me in Arkansas for a little while longer because that’s where I met my husband and his family.”

However, COVID-19 forced Simon to anchor from home for six months. Despite the challenges, she used Facebook Live and other methods to spread news, emphasizing her role as a way to lift people’s spirits during the uncertainty.

Returning home

St. Louis was always in the back of Simon’s mind. It’s where she grew up. Her goal was to come back here.

“When this opportunity came up here it was my next ideal job,” said Simon. “I missed being in the field because I feel like as as a journalist, I connect more to the stories I’m telling behind the anchor desk when I’m out reporting too.”

Simon joined Fox 2 as a reporter in August 2022.

Simon said she is motivated by the viewers. Through her reporting, she aims to maintain fairness, accuracy, and objectivity, she tries to stay genuine in her words and actions.

“Many of us are drawn to this profession because we are high-functioning individuals who may also struggle with anxiety,” said Simon. “However, I believe this means that we possess a deep sense of care and compassion. At the end of the day, my ultimate mission is rooted in my capacity to care.”

Physical activity helps Simon cope with stress and maintain balance. She enjoys trying new foods and exploring new neighborhoods, finding hidden gems in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“On my days off, as a morning reporter and anchor, I prioritize getting a full night’s sleep. It is essential for me to recharge and rejuvenate. On those days, I typically sleep for about nine hours per night,” said Simon. “Additionally, I find solace in reading, and one of my favorite books is “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz. These agreements include being impeccable with your word, avoiding assumptions, not taking things personally, and always doing your best.”