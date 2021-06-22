Law enforcement ID man killed in shootout with De Soto Police

DE SOTO, Mo. – Investigators in Jefferson County have identified a man killed Tuesday morning in a shootout with local law enforcement.

De Soto Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Clarke Street.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Sharp arrived at the residence shortly after them and he was armed.

Bissell said officers ordered Sharp to drop his weapon but Sharp refused.

Sharp allegedly opened fire at the De Soto officers. The officers returned fired, killing Sharp. He was 37.

One officer suffered a minor injury from a cut and the others were not harmed.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave, according to the De Soto Police Department. The officers’ ages are 33, 34, and 37, respectively. They each have between 2.5 and 3.5 years on the force.

Noah Sharp. (Oct. 2020 mugshot. Provided by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)