STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions are responding to a possible hostage situation in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to a spokesperson for the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are at a mobile home park just off of Highway 61 and Highway OO, approximately one mile south of the Ste. Genevieve-Jefferson county line.

Law enforcement believes the individual at the center of this may have a minor in their custody.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.