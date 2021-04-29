Law enforcement responds to hospital in support after St. Peters officer shot during traffic stop

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – When an officer is the victim of violence, other police from across the area rush to the scene to offer help.

Officers from a number of departments kept vigil Thursday night outside the emergency room at Mercy Hospital.

We spotted police from St. Charles and Creve Coeur, and state troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One officer said he understands the St. Peters police officer who was shot was wounded in his leg.

Mercy is a Level 1 trauma center, the only Level 1 in St. Louis County. They are prepared for people who are critically injured and in need of special medical care.

“We have all the specialties that we need, so if you’re severely injured, we have great trauma surgeon, general surgeons that are here,” said Dr. Patrick Kane, an emergency room physician. “Our orthopedic bone specialists are here, neurosurgeons, and we have great nursing staff. We see a lot of volume too.”

There are two other Level 1 trauma centers in the St. Louis area, both in St. Louis city: Barnes Jewish Hospital and Saint Louis University Hospital.