Lawmaker refuses to attend top Missouri judge’s annual speech

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s top judge said during an annual address to lawmakers there needs to be more laws in place to protect the state’s judges.



For 20 years, the chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court has addressed the General Assembly, but some members decided to sit Tuesday’s speech out saying some judges have abused their power.



“I voted against the Missouri Senate going to the state of the judiciary, I think it’s time to end that practice,” said Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis). “Every single year, they lecture us that we’re not appropriating enough money to courts.”

Chief Justice Paul Wilson gave his first address to a House chamber full of both representatives and senators Tuesday. He told them safety needs to be a priority.



“Missouri judges have been harassed online and at home, they’ve been threatened, and they’ve had their personal information posted on the web,” Wilson said.



About a dozen other states have passed laws prohibiting a government agency from publicly posting a judge’s personal information as long as there’s a written request.



Similar legislation has been filed here in Missouri by Rep. Bruce DeGroot (R-Ellisville) but there has not been any action on the bill. During his speech, Wilson thanked DeGroot for filing the measure.



While thanking lawmakers for the recent pay raise given to state employees, Wilson said more needs to be done to help retain and hire workers.



Earlier this year, members passed an emergency supplemental budget bill that has the money to give workers a 5.5% cost of living adjustment and at least $15 an hour minimum pay.



“We spend precious tax dollars recruiting and training people, giving them the skills and experience we need to have them, only to see them move to better-paying, private-sector jobs after our training is complete,” Wilson said.



Wilson’s requests were not heard by all members. Onder said there’s a time and a place for these asks but an annual speech isn’t one of them. In recent years, the Missouri Supreme Court has reversed lawmakers’ decisions.



“Repeatedly, the Missouri Supreme Court has overruled voter photo ID, something Missourians overwhelming supported, they imposed Medicaid expansion on us against our consent, they imposed Planned Parenthood funding against our consent,” Onder said.



Lawmakers voted to not fund Medicaid expansion last year, but over the summer, the Supreme Court ruled that the state must move forward with expansion and fund the additional 275,000 Missourians in the program.



During his speech, Wilson praised what the courts accomplished the past two years.



“While the pandemic impacted our backlog, its effect was not as big or as widespread as some feared, and we are working to clear it,” Wilson said. “Last year, despite all its challenges, more than 750,000 circuit court cases were resolved.”



He also told members they need to focus on expanding broadband throughout the state. Throughout the pandemic, thousands of hearings moved online and showed the “digital divide” is real.

“Especially for our rural courthouses and the communities they serve, will help us better utilize online services to increase efficiency and access,” Wilson said. “Online services are revolutionizing the courts just as they are the rest of government.”



Onder said he’s ready for the tradition of the address to stop.



“You are a branch of government that interprets law not make law,” Onder said.



Wilson said in the last four years, 40% of all the trial and appellate judges are new to their positions.