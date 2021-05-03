Lawmakers gear up for final two weeks of Missouri legislative session

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers by state constitutional rule must adjourn by next Friday and there are still a handful of items left on the agenda.

Besides passing a budget, one of Governor Mike Parson’s top priorities this session still hasn’t passed the finish line. COVID liability would protect businesses, churches, and schools from lawsuits regarding the pandemic.

The Senate majority leader said he feels good heading into the last two weeks of session.

“Nothing this week makes me think we’re not going to end the session on a high note and get some key things done and pass a bunch of local priorities for folks, so I remain optimist at the moment,” Sen. Calen Rowden (R-Columbia) said Thursday.

Legislatures have less than two weeks to get legislation passed before they adjourn for the summer. Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said Democrats normally stand their ground these last few days.

“We play a lot more defense in these next couple of weeks and we’re ready to work with the majority and reasonable legislators and senators across the aisle to get good stuff passed,” Rizzo said.

Last week, the General Assembly agreed to not fund Medicaid expansion. Voters approved expansion on the August ballot, and it goes into effect July 1. It’s now up to the governor if he’s going to expand Medicaid to those eligible under the constitution later this summer.

“Our position is to really try to make sure that nothing catastrophic, nothing else catastrophic in my opinion because not passing Medicaid was pretty bad,” Rizzo said.

With a deadline of May 14, lawmakers are working all five days this week in the Capitol.

“Find important subject matters and find some places to load some stuff up to get to conference,” Rowden said. “It’s what it always looks like at the end.”

Still left on the agenda, Rowden said he wants the Senate to take up education reform. The House has previously passed legislation to establish the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program giving tax credits to help pay for tuition, fees, and education expenses.

“I’ve been working with folks on all sides of the issue and both sides of the aisle on a compromise that a bunch of folks on our side could live with,” Rowden said. “I think the House has some concern that if we send something back to them, then they won’t be able to get it through.”

Parson’s agenda for lawmakers included passing COVID liability protection and Wayfair tax, an online sales tax for any business outside of Missouri. The budget is another big item that needs to be resolved.

“We still have the Capitol budget to do as well and take that to conference unless we’re able to get that agreed to ahead of time,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Cosby) said.

Hegeman said he expects the two chambers to start conferencing to find a compromise for the budget on Wednesday. Lawmakers are required to have a budget to the governor Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: