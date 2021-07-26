Lawmakers host COVID vaccination event for Mehlville School District students

ST. LOUIS – Two area lawmakers are hosting a back-to-school vaccination clinic Monday in the Mehlville School District.

They’re working to keep everyone safe when classes resume on August 25, but walk-ins and non-Mehlville students are also welcome.

The school district is planning on welcoming back roughly 10,000 students to in-person learning. At the same time, St. Louis County re-implemented mask mandates beginning Monday, July 26 in response to a spike in COVID cases. St. Louis County is now a hotspot for the virus.

State Representatives Jim Murphy and Michael O’Donnell are teaming up with the Mehlville Fire Protection District and the school district to host a clinic geared toward the youth. Hopefully, now with the new variants, there’s more interest in getting the vaccine.

The clinic will happen Monday, July 26 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. behind firehouse 7. They’ll offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine then and the second shot on August 16.

Battalion Chief Tricia O’Laughlin said although the age qualification for the Pfizer shot went down to 12, they never saw an influx of kids rolling up their sleeves.

“We didn’t see the numbers that we thought we were going to see,” O’Laughlin said.

The Mehlville School District said, “While the COVID vaccine is not required by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, our school nurses recommend families consider this vaccine for their children who are 12 or older. Please reach out to your health care provider if you have any questions about the vaccine.”

“I think it is great that the representatives and definitely the school districts are showing the community that it is important and that they are putting everyone, not only just the students but their family’s health and protection first,” O’Laughlin said.