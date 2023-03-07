ST. LOUIS – A house committee is considering two bills Tuesday that would aid hazardous waste victims in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

In the 1940s, the area hosted uranium processing plants. It was part of the ‘Manhattan Project’ to produce nuclear weapons. The hazardous waste was eventually dumped into the West Lake landfill, spilled into Coldwater Creek, and contaminated other locations.

Two bills being considered by lawmakers would urge state officials to investigate whether Missourians could receive compensation from the federal government for contamination from the project.