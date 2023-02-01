JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Several Missouri lawmakers are pushing to reinstate tax incentives in hopes to bring major film productions to the Show-Me State.

At least four Missouri lawmakers have sponsored legislation to create the “Show MO Act,” which would provide tax credits for certain expenses related to film productions in the state.

Among state lawmakers in support of the “Show MO Act” include:

Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-District 33)

Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-District 21)

Sen. Doug Beck (D-District 1)

State Rep. Kurtis Gregory (R-District 51)

A Senate economic development committee heard arguments for multiple bills Monday, all with the ultimate vision to renew a defunct tax credit program that expired in Missouri nearly one decade ago.

Under most proposals, the “Show MO Act” would authorize the following:

20 percent tax credit for all qualifying film productions

An additional 5 percent tax credit if more than 50 percent of the production is filmed in Missouri

An additional 5 percent tax credit if at least 15 percent of the production is filmed in a rural or blighted area

An additional 5 percent tax credit if a certain number of Missouri residents are hired onto these productions

An additional 5 percent tax credit if the production depicts the state or region in a positive light

Lawmakers have filed similar bills in recent years, though have been met with some opposition from lawmakers. Supporters are hopeful such legislation would create more revenue for the state, though some critics argue that payouts would outweigh the revenue that the state receives from film productions.

One recent instance of when the state missed out came from 2017-2022, when popular show Netflix show “Ozark” filmed most of its scenes in Georgia, despite the fictional hit being based on the Missouri Ozarks region.

The bill could allow production of films with Missouri-based settings to stay within the stay, plus possibly be more competitive for larger projects that aren’t necessarily based on the Show-Me State. A house committee is expected to hear testimony on some versions of the bill this month.