ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Live Nation’s Lawn Pass is a way to see over 30 concerts during the summer of 2023. The cost to see all those shows is just $199, plus an additional fee. All summer long, you get guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access. FOX 2 will be giving away a pair of unlimited lawn passes next week.

The Lawn Pass goes on sale starting December 14, 2022, at noon central time at lawnpass.livenation.com. Previous Lawn Pass holders will be able to get a pass during an exclusive presale beginning today, December 8.

The Lawn Pass will be shipped directly to fans in spring 2023. They get a personalized credential that serves as a ticket during each show.

The summer 2023 concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre include Shania Twain, Dead & Company, Tyler Childers, Matchbox Twenty, Foreigner, and Bret Michaels. More concerts are still expected to be announced.