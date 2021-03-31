Lawsuit accuses 2 Kansas City officers of excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City activist is suing to city police officers, alleging they used excessive force when they arrested him in August 2019. Troy Robertson sued Officers Charles Prichard and Matthew Brummett on Tuesday. The officers already are facing felony assault charges in a separate, unrelated arrest in 2019.

Robertson alleges the officers threw him on the hood of a car, handcuffed him, struck him and kneeled on him. He said he was peacefully protesting at the time. Robertson is seeking $5 million in damages.

A Kansas City spokeswoman said the department does not comment on pending lawsuits.