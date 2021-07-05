Lawsuit alleges former Missouri sheriff stole drugs, assaulted woman

BETHANY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has alleged in a civil rights lawsuit that a former northwest Missouri sheriff gave her drugs and sexually assaulted her.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the claims involve former Harrison County Sheriff Joshua Eckerson. He killed himself last year after a special prosecutor charged him with misdemeanor counts of misuse of official information by a public servant, trespassing, and domestic assault.

It’s unclear if those charges are related to the lawsuit because the criminal court documents are sealed.