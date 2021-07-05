Lawsuit alleges former Missouri sheriff stole drugs, assaulted woman

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BETHANY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has alleged in a civil rights lawsuit that a former northwest Missouri sheriff gave her drugs and sexually assaulted her.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the claims involve former Harrison County Sheriff Joshua Eckerson. He killed himself last year after a special prosecutor charged him with misdemeanor counts of misuse of official information by a public servant, trespassing, and domestic assault.

It’s unclear if those charges are related to the lawsuit because the criminal court documents are sealed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News