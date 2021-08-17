Lawsuit alleges Missouri family kept at gunpoint near Yellowstone over mistaken identity

Yellowstone National Park. (Photo by Michael Smith/Newsmakers via Getty)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Missouri family alleges in a federal lawsuit that Yellowstone National Park rangers and Wyoming sheriff’s deputies seeking a murder suspect held them at gunpoint without adequate cause for an hour.

Brett and Genalyn Hemry, of Independence, Missouri, seek unspecified damages to be determined at trial.

Yellowstone and Park County officers were looking for Gerald Michael Bullinger, a Utah man suspected of killing three people in Idaho, when they stopped the Hemrys and their minor child near Yellowstone in 2017.

The lawsuit claims Brett Hemry looks nothing like Bullinger.

Park County Sheriff Scott Steward declined comment. Yellowstone officials didn’t immediately return a phone message Tuesday.

By MEAD GRUVER, Associated Press

