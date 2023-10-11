ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Marijuana prices in St. Louis County could soon be cheaper. That’s if a new lawsuit is successful.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a dispensary in Florissant is accusing St. Louis County and the Department of Revenue of unconstitutionally collecting a 3% sales tax on top of the municipal sales tax.

The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association says dozens of state counties have been stacking their taxes. Buyers would save if the lawsuit succeeds, but it could also cost the county up to $3 million a year.