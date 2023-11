JENNINGS, Mo. — A lawsuit filed by Jennings’ mayor against five of his council members has been tossed out. St. Louis County Judge Mondonna Ghasedi granted the motion to dismiss earlier today.

The five city council members had called an emergency meeting in August, but Mayor Gary Johnson claimed it was invalid. The judge ruled it was a properly held quorum.

The moments before that emergency meeting got heated with the mayor trying to close city hall and prevent the public from going in.