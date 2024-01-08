WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s lawsuit against the Wentzville Board of Education is moving forward.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, it’s over two closed-session meetings the board had last summer to discuss transgender rest rooms with their attorney. The proposed policy defines how a transgender student could notify the district and request special restroom accommodations.

Two board members called the attorney general’s office, saying they thought the meetings should have been open to parents. In November, the board argued that the case should be dismissed because it took no votes or other action during the two closed sessions and only discussed legal matters related to the issue.