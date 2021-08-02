Lawsuit over St. Louis mask rules sent back to state court

This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal investigators are probing a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies and expect the number to rise significantly in coming weeks. The fake 3M masks are at best a copyright violations and at worst unsafe fakes that put unknowing health care workers at grave risk for coronavirus. And they are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. (ICE via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge says state courts should handle a lawsuit to overturn St. Louis-area mask mandates. Judge Stephen Clark of the Eastern Missouri U.S. District Court on Sunday sent the case back to state court.

Missouri’s Republican attorney general last week filed a lawsuit in state court over the new mask mandates in St. Louis city and county.

Lawyers for county and city officials later asked a federal judge to take up the case. But Clark says the issue deals with state laws on local health orders. He says local judges should be the ones to decide the case.