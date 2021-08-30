Lawsuit seeks reinstatement of Missouri jobless benefits

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers for Missouri residents who had their federal unemployment benefits cut when Gov. Mike Parson pulled out of programs in June are asking a court for reinstatement, with back pay.

The Kansas City Star reports that a hearing Monday in Cole County Circuit Court occurred a week before enhanced benefits, which added hundreds of dollars to unemployment checks for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, were set to end for the rest of the nation.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month asks Judge Jon Beetem to rule that Missouri’s early withdrawal was unlawful. Lawyers are trying to get unemployment benefits paid retroactively.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News