Lawsuit seeks reinstatement of Missouri jobless benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers for Missouri residents who had their federal unemployment benefits cut when Gov. Mike Parson pulled out of programs in June are asking a court for reinstatement, with back pay.

The Kansas City Star reports that a hearing Monday in Cole County Circuit Court occurred a week before enhanced benefits, which added hundreds of dollars to unemployment checks for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, were set to end for the rest of the nation.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month asks Judge Jon Beetem to rule that Missouri’s early withdrawal was unlawful. Lawyers are trying to get unemployment benefits paid retroactively.