ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to speak on the services that the St. Louis County government can provide for residents during the extreme heat Wednesday morning.

Two days after record-setting heat, Ameren is also donating 750 packs of energy-efficient light bulbs and 850 air conditioners to Cool Down St. Louis. Founder of Cool Down St. Louis Gentry Trotter said the financial donation will help vulnerable residents in St. Louis and eastern Missouri and that the air conditioners are for seniors and the physically disabled.