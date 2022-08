ST. LOUIS – Several Missouri officials will speak Wednesday, August 17 about the Fort Leonard Wood region’s commitment to national defense.

It’s the annual meeting of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership. It’s a four-county community support organization for the military.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Senators Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley, and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler are set to speak.

The meeting is at 9:00 a.m. at the Ark Community and Sports Center in Waynesville, Missouri.